Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

