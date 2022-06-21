Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,358 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.