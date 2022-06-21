10,100 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 398,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.