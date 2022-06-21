Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
