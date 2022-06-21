Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.66 or 0.05448283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00250613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00562441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00078394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00580100 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

