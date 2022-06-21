Innova (INN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $240,743.54 and $10.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.