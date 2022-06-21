Karura (KAR) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Karura (KAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $14.69 million and $636,948.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karura has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

