Peony Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $10,867.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 270,643,813 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

