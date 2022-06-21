Namecoin (NMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,770.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and $7,770.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00562441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00304590 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

