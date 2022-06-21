BonFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,027.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. BonFi has a total market cap of $98,922.20 and $1,027.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.45 or 1.00063532 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.