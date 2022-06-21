Mithril Market Cap Tops $14.38 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010664 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00165857 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

