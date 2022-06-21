LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $28,682.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00655312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00496271 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.