Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $24,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

