Apella Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 31.4% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 66,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 50.8% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,331,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 448,597 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

