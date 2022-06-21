Apella Capital LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

