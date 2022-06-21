Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.