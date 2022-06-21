Apella Capital LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 500,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 141,319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 223,240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

