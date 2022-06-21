Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

