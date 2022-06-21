First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 803 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,352,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.