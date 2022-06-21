Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,684,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,398 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 163,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 158,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 445,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.0% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.