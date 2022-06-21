Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.