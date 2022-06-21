First National Bank of South Miami Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Adobe were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.13. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

