Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,311 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3,748.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

