Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,520,000.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.
