Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

