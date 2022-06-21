Norway Savings Bank Acquires 630 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.