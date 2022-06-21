Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NYSE APH opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

