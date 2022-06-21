Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE:T opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

