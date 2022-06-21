Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after acquiring an additional 141,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

