Apella Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.