Apella Capital LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

