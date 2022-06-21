Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

