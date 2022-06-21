GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

