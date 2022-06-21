Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $380.30 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.