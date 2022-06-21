Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

