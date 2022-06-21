Nordea Investment Management AB Has $112.21 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of Waters worth $112,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $310.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

