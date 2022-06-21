Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Regions Financial worth $119,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

