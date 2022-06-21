US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.75% of US Foods worth $149,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
