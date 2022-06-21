Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of Discover Financial Services worth $143,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 639,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

