Nordea Investment Management AB Has $124.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Progressive worth $124,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

