WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

