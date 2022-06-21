Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Shares of AWK opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

