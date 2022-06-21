Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.