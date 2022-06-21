Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of MSCI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 191.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 27.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $386.71 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.51. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

