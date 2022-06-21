Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 254,148 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.