Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $230.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.80.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

