Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $230.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

