Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

