Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $838,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

