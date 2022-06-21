10,000 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock worth $4,704,689 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

